USA confirmed Biden’s permission to use American weapons against Russian forces attacking Kharkiv region - journalist Yarysh

A US official confirmed that Joe Biden had authorised "the use of the provided weapons to counter fire in the Kharkiv region".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh in X.

"A U.S. official confirmed to VOA that Joe Biden recently ordered his team to ensure that Ukraine can use the weapons provided to counter fire in the Kharkiv region so that Ukraine can strike back at Russian forces attacking them," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that the Biden administration had secretly given Ukraine permission to launch strikes on Russian territory using US-provided weapons. This applies exclusively to the fighting in the Kharkiv sector.

Read: US intelligence confirms that Russia is firing North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine. FILE PHOTO.