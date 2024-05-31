ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11028 visitors online
News War
7 208 7

Explosion occurs in Odesa

В Одесі пролунав вибух

On the evening of 31 May, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

This was reported by "Suspilne" on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

An air alert was declared in Odesa and a number of other regions.

At 19:24, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that the alert was declared due to the threat of the invaders using ballistic weapons.

Later, at 19:29, "Suspilne" reported that an explosion had occurred in Odesa.

As a reminder, on the evening of 28 May, Russian occupants attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. 

Read more: There was explosion in Odesa, - Trukhanov

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Odesa (913)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 