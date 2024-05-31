Explosion occurs in Odesa

On the evening of 31 May, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

This was reported by "Suspilne" on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

An air alert was declared in Odesa and a number of other regions.

At 19:24, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that the alert was declared due to the threat of the invaders using ballistic weapons.

Later, at 19:29, "Suspilne" reported that an explosion had occurred in Odesa.

As a reminder, on the evening of 28 May, Russian occupants attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa.

