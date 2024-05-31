11 out of 24 combat engagements in Pokrovsk sector continue since beginning of day - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The number of combat engagements increased to 70. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector.

This is informed by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 19:30.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to use guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian localities from the territory of the Russian Federation. Terrorists dropped three more GABs from the direction of Russian Belgorod on Bilyi Kolodiaz. In total, since the beginning of the day, this village has been hit by six bombing attacks from the airspace of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 10 times. Fighting continues near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the enemy became somewhat more active in the area of Torske. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions and preventing the occupiers from advancing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy is again active in the area of Rozdolivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has attempted to improve its tactical position six times since the start of the day. In the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novyi, Andriivka and Bohdanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 11 out of 24 battles are still ongoing since the beginning of the day. Russian invaders are attacking near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske and Yevhenivka.

The number of hostilities in the Kurakhove sector has not changed. At the same time, the enemy attacked Ilinka with three GABs and Yelizavetivka with two GABs.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor also continues to use guided aerial bombs. The enemy dropped one GAB on Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

