Enemy launched massive attack on Ukraine, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked

On the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed-type attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

There was a threat to the whole of Ukraine.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, the enemy is shelling the Ukrainian energy sector again!

