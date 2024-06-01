ENG
News
Enemy launched massive attack on Ukraine, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked

On the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed-type attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

There was a threat to the whole of Ukraine.

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, the enemy is shelling the Ukrainian energy sector again!

Also read: Missile strike on Kyiv: shrapnel destroys transformer substation in Holosiivskyi district

"Power facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were attacked. The consequences are being clarified. Power engineers are already working to eliminate them," he said.

