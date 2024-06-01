DIU launched "War and Sanctions" portal: posted information about persons from Russian Federation and Belarus involved in deportation of Ukrainian children

On the occasion of the International Children’s Day, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine launched the War and Sanctions portal with an open database of Russian and Belarusian abductors of Ukrainian children. It currently contains 245 people.

The DIU press service stressed that the portal is a digital weapon that exposes what Russia and its accomplices are trying to hide.

Information about the abductors of Ukrainian children

It is noted that on the occasion of the International Children's Day, the DIU published on the portal data on those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

"Decision-makers, members of 're-education' youth organizations, Russian educational and cultural institutions must become known to the whole world and be brought to justice. The illegal deportation and forced "re-education" of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia is an act of cultural genocide," the portal's page says.

The portal contains a small dossier on each currently identified child abductor with links to news articles.

"At least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion. And this is only according to official data. They are being illegally transferred and held on the territory of the Russian Federation, destroying their national identity," the DIU stressed.

Information on components in Russian weapons

The portal also contains information on about 3,000 foreign components identified in weapons from Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

"Other interesting data will soon be published on the portal: ships and aircraft transporting weapons, stolen Ukrainian products and involved in the circumvention of sanctions, precious art collections of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, foreign technological equipment (in particular, CNC machines) used by the aggressor to produce weapons, and much more," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

The DIU press service added that the list will be regularly updated.