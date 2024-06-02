China’s support for Russia will contribute to continuation of war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine rejected the possibility of holding an alternative "peace summit" offered by China.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the "Dialogue - Shangri La" conference in Singapore.

"With China's support for Russia, the war will be longer. This is bad for the whole world, including China itself, which says it respects territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the main principles.And this is officially declared. I think it's not very good for them either," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, China today has strategic mistakes. In particular, he noted, one should never support an aggressor country.

"Someone may not be against the policy of this state. Unfortunately, someone may not be against it. But the worst thing is when you support this policy.

This shows that you follow the same rules in life. This shows that the policy of your state is exactly this: to support the aggressor. And here something does not match. It cannot be said that we are based on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and at the same time support a country that violates these principles of the UN Charter - the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Zelenskyy is confident.

In addition, according to the President of Ukraine, "you can not participate in the Peace Summit - this means that you do not see the approaching end of the war in this format. You can not help Ukraine, the civilized world or anyone else to end the war. But it seems to me that disrupting the Peace Summit, taking steps so that relaxation is at the level of the presence of the leaders of the countries, doing everything to prevent certain leaders from going to the Peace Summit, putting pressure on them - this is definitely not bringing peace closer."

"And this is not only support for Russia, but actually support for the war. Because if you do not support the Peace Summit, then what is happening is normal for you," Zelenskyy stated.

Conference in Singapore

The Asian Summit has been held in Singapore for the 21st consecutive year. It is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. This year it will last from May 31 to June 2.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun are among the participants.

From 2022, the delegation of the Russian Federation will not participate in Singapore meetings on security issues.

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.