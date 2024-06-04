Belgium proposes to deprive Hungary of voting rights in EU

Belgium proposes that EU member states' governments start the procedure of depriving Hungary of its voting rights.

This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, Censor.NET reports citing DW.

Labib called for a motion of no confidence against Hungary under Article 7 of the EU Treaty. "We have a Europe that is struggling to move forward, and unfortunately some states, one state in particular, are increasingly adopting a position of blocking and veto. I think we have to have the courage to make a decision: to go to the end of Article 7, to activate Article 7 to the end - which means ending the veto," she said.

"This is the moment of truth. Either we fulfil our responsibilities, which requires political courage and willpower. Or we implement mechanisms that do not work. And so we have to choose. If we go all the way with this mechanism, it must work. If it doesn't work, we have to reform it. This is the future of the EU," the minister added.

In July, Hungary will take over the presidency of the EU Council until the end of 2024. This will give it more power to determine the EU's agenda and priorities. Accordingly, military assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's progress toward EU membership are under threat.