Enemy tries to push our units back near Krasnohorivka, fighting continues - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 4 June 2024, 28 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. The enemy made six attempts to push our units back from their positions in the Pokrovsk direction.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

As noted, the invaders carried out one missile strike using two missiles and one air strike using two GABs, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, and fired 614 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, the aggressor has not conducted any active offensive in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines.

According to the updated data, the enemy lost 174 occupiers in this direction yesterday. Moreover, our troops destroyed one armoured combat vehicle, 12 vehicles and two units of special equipment. Seven artillery systems, eight vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, one hostile attack near Stepova Novoselivka was repelled since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the vicinity of Synkivka. The situation is under control. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

According to updated figures, total enemy losses in the Kupiansk direction amounted to 125 people over the last day. One tank, two vehicles and a ground drone were destroyed. Two artillery systems and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system were damaged.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders are trying to approach our positions near Yampil. Ukrainian defence forces are controlling the situation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops have been repelling enemy assaults in the vicinity of Klishchiivka since the beginning of the day. Our defenders are successfully holding back the attack and strengthening their positions in certain areas.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance. As of today, the enemy has made six attempts to push our units back from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Ptychke. Two attacks have been repelled, and four firefights are still ongoing. Units of the Defence Forces are making every effort to restrain the Russian invaders and prevent them from advancing deeper into our territory," the report says.

According to the updated information, the aggressor lost 116 people in killed and wounded in this direction over the past day. Two armoured combat vehicles, two electronic warfare systems and two cars were destroyed.

The situation in the Kurakhove direction is tense. In the area of Krasnohorivka, the enemy is trying to push our units back from their positions, and fighting continues.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, one hostile attack near Staromaiorske has been repelled since the beginning of the day. Another combat engagement is taking place in the vicinity of Zolota Nyva. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the occupiers twice tried to push Ukrainian units near Krynky. Our positions were not lost.

Earlier, the Kharkiv OTG stated that the enemy was using all available weapons in the Kharkiv direction, with 11 combat engagements taking place over the day. According to the General Staff, on 3 June, fighting in the Kharkiv direction took place in the area of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.