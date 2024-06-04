Defense forces repel assault near Krasnohorivka, another firefight continues - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 4 June 2024, 42 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our soldiers are fiercely responding to the assault and offensive actions of the Russian invaders, destroying infantry and equipment.

The situation in the North

As noted, the enemy continues to attempt to launch insidious artillery strikes from its territory along the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Thus, from the direction of Yelizavetovka (RF), they attacked Kindrativka, from Sukhinovka (RF) they attacked Katerynivka, and from Kirilivka (RF) they attacked Yeline.

Also, Russian terrorists continue to strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs from their territory. In particular, the enemy struck Vilcha with two GABs.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the Kupiansk direction since the beginning of the day in the vicinity of Synkivka and Yampil. Two more firefights are ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

The invaders tried to attack three times in the Kramatorsk direction, near Klishchiivka and Kalynivka. Both attempts failed. Another firefight continues in the area of Andriivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces units are controlling the situation.

The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the highest intensity of enemy attacks today. The total number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day has increased to 25. Fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Kalynove and Novopokrovske. Our troops repelled 11 attacks, 14 more are ongoing. The situation is tense but under control.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack near Krasnohorivka since the beginning of the day, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy attacked three times near Staromaiorske, Kostiantynivka and Zolota Nyva. They were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops tried to push our units in the area of Robotyne. They failed and withdrew.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the aggressor tried to storm our positions near Krynky twice. The attacks were repelled. The situation is under control.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the enemy was trying to push our units back near Krasnohorivka, and that fighting was ongoing

Earlier, the Kharkiv OTG stated that the enemy was using all available weapons in the Kharkiv direction, with 11 combat engagements taking place over the day. According to the General Staff, on 3 June, fighting in the Kharkiv direction took place in the area of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.