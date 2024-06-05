"Denunciations" on evaders for reward are proposed to be introduced in Rada - mass media

In the new draft law on the military police, it is proposed to introduce the creation of a "guerrilla network", which would inform law enforcement officers about conscripts who violated the law for money.

Thus, Article No. 9 of the draft law on the military police contains the following norm to which these law enforcement officers have the right: "To cooperate with natural persons, including on a contractual basis, observing the conditions of voluntariness and confidentiality of these relations, to materially and morally encourage persons who provide assistance in the prevention, detection, termination of criminal offenses".

Lawyer Kateryna Anishchenko said that they want to encourage civilians to provide information about a criminal, a deserter, etc.

Also, the parliament plans to give military policemen the right to enter the homes of lawbreakers in certain cases.

Clause 11 of Article 16 of this draft law states that the military police have the right to the following actions: "In urgent cases related to saving lives and property or direct pursuit of persons suspected of committing a crime, in cases and on the grounds, provided by law, enter a person's home or other property with immediate notification to the pre-trial investigation body and the prosecutor's office."

"If we take into account the purpose of this draft law regarding the introduction of military police, it means that they have the right to search for conscripts. That is, deserters, those who have already violated the requirements of the law, and not evaders who have not arrived and have not renewed But taking into account the fact that at the level of the draft law there are changes to the administrative code, taking into account the purpose of creating the military police, I can assume that it is the military police that will carry out operational and search actions in relation to evaders who have not updated their military registration data, which were not included in the military registration, which were declared wanted and did not appear at the TCRSS," the lawyer explained.

