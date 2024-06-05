Increased recruitment of women to TCRSS will free men to serve in combat units - Vereshchuk

Recruiting women to work in the TCRSS can help free men to serve in combat units.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"I read on social networks that the data of 180,000 conscripted women have been updated in the Reserve+ application. Here are excellent personnel for the TCRSS system, including management positions. Increased recruitment of women to work in the TCRSS can free men to serve in combat units," she said. she.

Read more: There are no plans to extend deadline for updating military registration data - Ministry of Defense