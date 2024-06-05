Taking 17-year-olds abroad for military registration: Government is preparing resolution on postponement - Vereshchuk

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a decree according to which pre-conscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a delay in registration.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"As for the 17-year-old Ukrainians who are currently abroad: The Ministry of Defence says they have to come to Ukraine and register for military service. Legally, the Ministry of Defence is right, because this is how the current rules are written. We in the Government are well aware that forcing students of non-mobilization age to go to Ukraine to undergo the relevant procedures will only increase the workload of the military registration and will not help with mobilization," said Vereshchuk.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, a relevant resolution has been developed and is being approved, and will be adopted shortly.

"Pre-conscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a delay in registration - either until they return to Ukraine or until the end of martial law," Vereshchuk added.

