$200,000 bribe to NACB detective and SAPO prosecutor: Metropolitan lawyer Nosov was notified of suspicion

Anti-corruption authorities reported the suspicion to the capital lawyer who offered a bribe of $200,000.

"According to the instructions of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor with the participation of NACB detectives reported the suspicion of a lawyer of one of the capital's bar associations, who was exposed for offering a bribe in the amount of 200,000 USD. The lawyer of one of the capital's bar associations was exposed," the message says.

The actions of the suspect are classified under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is about the case regarding the acquisition of electric energy by "Ukrenergo" and the legalization of the funds received from its sale in the amount of UAH 716 million.

At the same time, the "Miller" legal company stated that on June 4, investigative actions were taken against the company's lawyer, Oleksii Nosov, on suspicion of allegedly offering an illegal benefit to an NACB employee within the scope of a client's case.

