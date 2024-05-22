SAPO commented on search of NABU employee with involvement of National Police

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of SAPO.

"SAPO provides procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the Internal Control Department of NABU under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible commission of criminal offenses by the Bureau's employees. The relevant proceedings were initiated after the official memo of the whistleblower - an employee of NABU," the message reads.

The SAPO emphasizes that no searches or investigative actions were carried out in the premises of NABU. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of an active NABU employee - a detective from one of the units.

The involvement of the National Police in the search is explained by insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. "Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not and could not have any access to the investigation materials of the National Bureau," the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office emphasized.

It will be reminded, that previously the chief editor of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, reported that prosecutors of the SAPO and employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police are conducting searches of one of the detectives of the NABU special unit, who is working undercover.