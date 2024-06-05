Ukraine expects powerful decision on anti-Russian sanctions at G7 summit - PO

Supporting the strategy of expanding sanctions against Russia will be one of the topics at the meeting of the G7 leaders.

This was stated by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, Secretary of the Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group, via video link during the first annual US-Ukraine Freedom Summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Espresso.

"We are meeting with international experts. We want to develop certain approaches and criteria together with them in order to submit them to the appropriate authorities and to successfully develop such recommendations, including confiscation of assets and other things that will be included in these sanctions," Vlasiuk said.

"During the G7 meeting, this will be one of the topics. We will hope that it will be a powerful decision to confiscate Russia's assets and provide a loan to Ukraine," he added.

According to the advisor to the head of the PO, consultations have recently taken place in Washington on expanding sanctions against Russia, and another trip is planned.

Read more: Ukraine and Greece to sign security agreement soon - OP

At the same time, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Atlantic Council analyst John Herbst noted that the US and its partners should be proactive in helping Ukraine.

"The US and its partners should provide assistance and they do. They have to be proactive. It should be done sooner, not later," he said.