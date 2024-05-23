Ukraine and Greece to sign security agreement soon - OP

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva met with Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic for Ukraine.

As noted, during the meeting, Zhovkva thanked Athens for its comprehensive assistance. In particular, he emphasized the importance of strengthening it in accordance with the current needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

The parties also discussed Greece's support for the Ukrainian "peace formula" and preparations for the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland soon.

"During the meeting, they agreed to complete negotiations on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement so that Ukraine and Greece could conclude it in the near future," the OP notes.

In particular, the parties discussed Greece's support for Ukraine on its path to the European Union and NATO.

Ukraine has previously signed bilateral agreements with Latvia, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland.

