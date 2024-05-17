Ukraine and Slovenia agree to sign security agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Slovenia are finalizing a bilateral security agreement as part of the G7 declaration. Slovenia has also agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in mid-June in Switzerland.

On Friday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. The President thanked the head of the Slovenian government for supporting the Ukrainian "peace formula" and for confirming his participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The politicians also discussed defense cooperation. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Slovenia were finalizing a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration. The agreement is expected to be signed as soon as possible.

"I am also confident that we can count on Slovenia's support for the practical start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," the Ukrainian President said in a statement.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed their teams to immediately begin work on the text of a bilateral security agreement.

