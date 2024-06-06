Russian raid tug "Saturn" was destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU. VIDEO

On 6 June 2024, DIU special forces destroyed the Russian tugboat Project 498 Saturn or Proteus in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On 6 June 2024, a special unit of the 9th Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea successfully struck a Russian raid tugboat of the Project 498 Saturn or Proteus," the statement said.

As a result of the operation in the waters of Lake Panske, another Russian vessel was destroyed.

"The devastating fire damage was inflicted after a successful breakthrough of the occupiers' line of defensive barriers in the Black Sea," Ukrainian intelligence added.

Earlier it was reported that a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian KC-701 Tuna boats using marine drones.