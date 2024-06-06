91 media representatives have died and 30 have been captured by occupiers since start of full-scale war - Karandeev

Since 24 February 2022, 91 media representatives have been killed in the war, and 30 have been captured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on his Facebook page by the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeev.

"On combat positions and at the scene of events in the rear, journalists perform a crucial mission - they record the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and convey timely and truthful information to the world. I am sincerely grateful to Ukrainian journalists and representatives of foreign media for the contribution you make to our fight against the enemy, shaping public opinion and strengthening democracy," Karandeyev said in his greetings on the occasion of Journalist's Day.

According to him, it is difficult to overestimate the work of journalists, as its results carry important messages that can change the course of history.

"Unfortunately, due to the Russian aggression, Ukraine is losing its most valuable asset - its people. Among them are journalists and media professionals. According to the NUJU, 91 media representatives were killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We bow our heads to their feat for the freedom of our country," he added.

In addition, according to him, 30 media professionals are currently in captivity and hundreds are defending their homeland in the Armed Forces.

