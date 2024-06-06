ENG
Topic of peace negotiations will not be at Global Peace Summit - Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the Global Peace Summit would not discuss peace talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

"There will be no peace talks there yet. We are still far from that, as long as Russia believes that it can achieve its goals on the battlefield," he said.

Scholz noted that it is about engaging countries around the world to make Russia understand that international law and the UN Charter are valid.

The Chancellor also stressed that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

"The Bundeswehr should be strengthened and Ukraine should receive assistance. There is nothing naïve or shameful about citizens worrying about peace," he concluded. - he concluded.

