Global Peace Summit to focus on return of children to Ukraine and food security - PO

The return of abducted Ukrainian children from Russia and food security will be among the topics discussed at the Global Peace Summit.

This was stated by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor to the President of the Presidential Office, during the first annual US-Ukraine Freedom Summit in Washington, co-organized by the National Association of Defense Industries of Ukraine (NAUDI), Censor.NET reports citing Espresso.

"It (the Global Peace Summit - Ed.) will focus on topics such as the return of children to Ukraine, food safety, things that will unite as many countries as possible," he explained.

Read more: Japan will be represented at Global Peace Summit by Prime Minister Kishida

Answering a question about the results of the Peace Summit, he said that "this is a formula for peace, especially in terms of food security," adding that the only country that can be blamed for food security violations is Russia.

Vlasiuk emphasized that food security remains a global goal for the entire world.

"We have already supplied dozens of shipments of grain and oil to African countries and Yemen... We do not leave African countries alone with their problem, but Russia is creating this problem," the advisor to the Presidential Office summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit and defense cooperation