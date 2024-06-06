ENG
Zelenskyy had conversation with Modi: We look forward to India’s participation in Peace Summit at highest level

Зеленський провів розмову із Нарендрою Моді

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and fruitful work for the prosperity of the Indian nation," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy and Modi also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

"We look forward to India's participation at the highest level. I invited the Prime Minister to Ukraine," the President summarized.

Earlier, Narendra Modi said that India would take part in the Global Peace Summit.

