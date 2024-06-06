Zelenskyy arrived in France

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to France.

As reported by Censor.NET, Le Figaro writes about it.

It is noted that the head of state landed at Can Carpique airport.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace confirmed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to France. Macron and Zelenskyy will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as Kyiv's needs.

