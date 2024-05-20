India will participate in Global Peace Summit - Modi

India will participate in the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in the summer of 2024.

This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with the PTI agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"India will participate in all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, referring to an invitation to attend the Group of Seven meeting and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

So far, it is the only major country from the "global south" that has confirmed participation in the Peace Summit.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

A total of 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.

According to the media, the leaders of Brazil and South Africa will not participate in the Global Peace Summit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that there would be no talks on ending the war at the Global Peace Summit.