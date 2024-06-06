Biden: Ukraine will always have support of US and allies. We will not back down

Ukraine will always have the support of the United States and its allies.

US President Joe Biden said this during a ceremony in France dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The United States, NATO and a coalition of more than 50 countries stand with Ukraine. We will not back down," Biden said.

He expressed his belief that Ukraine "will never retreat, no matter what happens" and stressed the enormous losses Russia has suffered in the war it has unleashed. "The numbers are staggering: 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, and almost a million people have fled Russia," the White House chief said.

At the same time, he said, the world's autocrats are watching closely to see if the world will let this illegal aggression slide.

"This cannot be allowed to happen. It is unthinkable to surrender to bandits and bow to dictators," Biden said.

The American leader stressed that democracy is never guaranteed, and freedom is never free, and every generation must defend and fight for it. In this regard, he drew parallels with the events of 80 years ago.

"In their generation, in their hour of need, the Allied forces fulfilled their duty. Now the question before us is whether we will fulfil our duty in our time of need. We live in a time when democracy around the world is under greater threat than at any time since the end of World War II," the US President stressed.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that US weapons should not be used by Ukraine to strike more than 320 kilometres into Russia. Kyiv cannot use them to hit Moscow and the Kremlin.