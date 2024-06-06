Biden: US does not allow Ukraine to use American weapons against Moscow or Kremlin

U.S. President Joe Biden said that U.S. weapons should not be used by Ukraine to strike more than 320 kilometers deep into Russia. Kyiv cannot use it to hit Moscow and the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with ABC News.

"They (Ukrainians - ed.) are authorized to use American weapons near the border when they are striking specific targets on the territory of Ukraine. We do not authorize strikes 200 miles (about 320 km - ed.) deep into Russia and we do not authorize strikes against Moscow and the Kremlin," Biden emphasized.

At the same time, the American leader did not answer the journalist's question whether American-made weapons had already been used in Russia after he authorized it.

Authorization to use US weapons to strike Russia

As a reminder, at the end of May, the US Department of Defense announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine. It included Himars missiles.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially announced that U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use weapons received from the United States to strike military targets in Russia.

The White House claimed that the US authorization for strikes with US weapons covers the border not only in Kharkiv but also in Sumy region. However, the authorization does not include long-range ATACMS missiles.

According to unconfirmed reports, on June 2, Ukraine used the HIMARS system to hit the S-300/S-400 system from which Russia fired at Kharkiv 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

