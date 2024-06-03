Part of S-300/S-400 SAMS is destroyed in Belgorod region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Social media reports the destruction of a part of the Russian S-300/S-400 SAMS in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fire was posted online and photos of the damaged equipment were published.

"A part of the S-300/S-400 SAMS (surface-to-air missile system) was destroyed in the Belgorod region," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Foul language!

