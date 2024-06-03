ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5668 visitors online
News Video War
9 859 23

Occupier films his BPM-2, which exploded on mine: "Crew is two people. They were buried here. Grave is unnamed". VIDEO

An enemy BMP-2 hit a mine and exploded.

According to Censor.NET, the surviving occupier filmed the destroyed armoured vehicle and told about the fate of his accomplices who were in the APC.

"The crew is two people. This is where they were buried. The grave is unnamed. There's a cross, machine guns and a helmet," the invader says in the recording.

Watch more: Fighters of 47th SMB on Bradley infantry fighting vehicle destroyed two enemy APC-82 along with Russian infantry. VIDEO

Author: 

APC_ (299) disruption (170)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 