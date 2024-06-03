Occupier films his BPM-2, which exploded on mine: "Crew is two people. They were buried here. Grave is unnamed". VIDEO
An enemy BMP-2 hit a mine and exploded.
According to Censor.NET, the surviving occupier filmed the destroyed armoured vehicle and told about the fate of his accomplices who were in the APC.
"The crew is two people. This is where they were buried. The grave is unnamed. There's a cross, machine guns and a helmet," the invader says in the recording.
