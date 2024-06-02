Fighters of 47th SMB on Bradley infantry fighting vehicle destroyed two enemy APC-82 along with Russian infantry. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed two enemy APCs-82 along with Russian infantry using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of enemy vehicles with troops into the brigade's area of responsibility. The Bradley crew waited for the perfect moment when the enemy moved into the open and attacked the occupiers' equipment, Censor.NET reports.
