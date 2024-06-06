AFU General Staff: Enemy intensifies activity in Vremivka direction - fighting continues in Urozhaine and Staromaiorske areas

The total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day is 69. Currently, the enemy continues to use aircraft and attack in several directions.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used 20 GABs from the territory of the Russian Federation during the day, in particular from the areas of Belgorod and Shebekino in the Belgorod region. The areas of Vovchansk, Neskuchne and Bilyi Kolodiazh came under fire. No enemy assault actions have been registered so far.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy used unguided aerial missiles in the area of Stelmakhivka, and combat actions are ongoing in the area of Myiasozharivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 55 people in killed and wounded in the Lyman direction today. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and an IFV. In total, the enemy attempted to attack in the direction nine times.

In the Siversk direction, enemy activity increased in the area of Verkhnokamianske. Four combat engagements took place there during the day.

Eight engagements are currently underway in the Pokrovsk direction, including in the area of Prohres. The direction remains one of the most intense. The enemy is also using aviation. Today, enemy GABs attacked Novoselivka Persha, Prohres, and Karlivka. In the Kurakhove direction, Kostiantynivka came under fire.

The enemy has become noticeably more active in the Vremivka direction, with fighting continuing in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The total number of enemy attacks increased to nine over the last day.

Hostilities in the south

The enemy made one new attack attempt each in the Orikhivsk and Prydniprovskyi directions.

The situation did not change significantly in other directions.

