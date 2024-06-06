Three enemy missile carriers are in the Black Sea: total volley of up to 24 "Calibers"
The enemy has deployed 3 surface missile launchers to the Black Sea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine.
The ships carry up to 24 Caliber missiles.
"The level of danger is very high. Be attentive to air raid alarms. Take shelter quickly, do not neglect your own safety!" the Southern Defense Forces call.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password