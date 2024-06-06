France will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft and train pilots - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.

"France is helping the Ukrainians to resist, but we don't want an escalation. Speaking very precisely, tomorrow, during my meeting with Zelenskyy, we are going to start a new cooperation, and we will provide Mirage 2000 and offer to train pilots," the French president said.

Macron did not name the number of aircraft to be provided to Ukraine.

For more information

The Mirage 2000 supersonic aircraft was the main fighter aircraft of the French Air Force for 20 years, starting in the mid-1980s. Since 2006, it has been replaced by the Rafale multi-role fighter. Certain Mirage modifications can carry SCALP missiles.

