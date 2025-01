President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started talks with US President Joe Biden in France.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden would sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' meeting, which will be held on June 13-15 in Italy.

Read more: Biden announces new $225 million aid package for Ukraine - CNN