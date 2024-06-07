Defense Forces: 145 occupiers were eliminated, 29 pieces of equipment were destroyed, 15 attacks were repelled in south over last day

The southern defense forces reduced enemy personnel by 14 people yesterday. They also destroyed 29 pieces of weapons and military equipment. They also repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers.

During the day, they received confirmation that the number of enemy personnel was reduced by 145 people. The enemy also lost 29 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;

11 cannons;

4 mortars;

7 units of armored vehicles;

1 electronic warfare station "Groza";

1 Orlan-10 UAV;

1 video surveillance camera;

3 boats.

They also destroyed 4 observation posts, a UAV control center and two firing positions.

The press service also reported on the combat actions:

"In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made nine attacks. On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks near the village of Krynky. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions.

Our soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold their positions."

"The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and continue aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 217 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone," the statement said.