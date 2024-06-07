Half of drones available in AFU are handed over by volunteers - "servant of people" Horbenko

Currently, the military is about 60% supplied with drones, 30% of which are donated by volunteers.

This was stated by Ruslan Horbenko, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, we have situations, for example, when 26,000 drones were in a warehouse and did not reach the front. Despite the fact that there are never too many drones at the front," he explained.

The parliamentarian emphasized that he had never heard from the military that brigades were fully equipped with drones during his trips to the front.

"Every month, one military unit uses and loses between 100 and 1,500 UAVs as a result of combat missions," Horbenko added.

Currently, about 60% of the military's drone needs have been met, 30% of which are provided by volunteers.

Read more: Defense Forces: 145 occupiers were eliminated, 29 pieces of equipment were destroyed, 15 attacks were repelled in south over last day