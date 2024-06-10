GAZ-66 truck with black licence plates broke through Ukrainian-Hungarian border, 32 violators were detained in Hungary - journalist Glagola. PHOTO

A GAZ-66 car with black military licence plates broke through the Ukrainian-Hungarian border - 32 people were detained in Hungary. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, he received information from informed sources about an incident on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

According to the journalist, the incident occurred yesterday, 9 June. Our border guards found a track of tracks from a vehicle on the control tracking strip, indicating the crossing of the state border in the area of the 225th border marker. The incident occurred at the Kosyno and Velyka Byihan sections.

A patrol was sent to the scene to search for the offenders.

"The video cameras recorded a GAZ-66 truck with black military number plates "4736 A1" moving from a field road across a field towards the border. The check showed that the vehicle was not registered with military units and turned out to be non-military. Later, the vehicle was found on the Hungarian side, and all the passengers had abandoned it," the statement said.

Later, Hungarian police reported the detention of 32 people on the outskirts of the village of Barabash. Details from the Hungarian side and the further fate of the detainees are currently being clarified.









