F-16s outside of Ukraine will be legitimate target for Russia in case of participation in combat sorties, - deputy of the State Duma of Russian Federation Kartapolov

F-16 fighter jets and airfields outside of Ukraine, where they may be based, will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation if the aircraft participate in combat sorties.

As reported by Censor.NET, the chairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma, Andrey Kartapolov, stated this in a comment to the propaganda news agency "RIA Novosti".

"If they will not be used for their intended purpose, they will not be (a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces - ed.), but if they will participate in combat sorties, they will certainly be. Including the airfields on which they are based, with with all the resulting consequences," said Kartapolov.

He noted that if they stand at airfields, as in storage, from where they are transported to Ukraine, where they are equipped, carry out maintenance, and they start flying from Ukrainian airfields, then in this case there are no complaints against "former partners", rosZMI notes.

"But if they take off from the airfields of some country, enter the airspace of Ukraine, launch missiles and return there, then this is a legitimate goal. As for (the possibility - ed.) to shoot down, we can shoot down anyone and anywhere," he added Kartapolov.

It will be recalled that earlier the Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhii Holubtsov, announced that a certain number of Western F-16 fighter jets, which the partners transfer to the needs of the Defense Forces, will be stored at safe air bases outside of Ukraine so that they do not become targets for Russian attacks.