Russians attack at Kupiansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. Number of combat engagements increased to 66 - General Staff

The enemy is looking for ways to pierce into our defense and try to push Ukrainian units from the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 66.

This is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the afternoon, the occupiers continued to terrorize the Kharkiv region with air strikes from their territory. In particular, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor launched two strikes with twelve unguided air-to-surface missiles on Ternove. During the day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack three times near Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. In the area of Stepova Novoselivka, Russian aviation conducted two strikes with six GABs. As of now, according to preliminary data, the occupiers' losses in this area amounted to: 62 people killed and wounded, three tanks, one armored combat vehicle and one vehicle destroyed.

Read more: Enemy tried to assault our positions near Vovchansk, fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

All nine of the enemy's assault attempts in the Lyman direction were unsuccessful. Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the Defense Forces four times near Spirne, Ivan-Daryivka and Verkhnokamianka. The attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to push our units from their positions five times. Three assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka were repelled by Ukrainian troops. Two more attacks continue near Novyi and Ivanivske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 20 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Karlivka, Yasnobrodivka and Umanske since the beginning of the day. 17 assaults were unsuccessful. Three more enemy attacks are ongoing.

The situation did not change significantly in other directions.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in Crimea at night - General Staff