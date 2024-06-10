ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4141 visitors online
News
9 671 28
oil (238) Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (83) Russia (11159)

Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked Novoshakhtyn oil products plant in Rostov region with Ukrainian weapons - General Staff

ЗСУ успішно атакували українською зброєю Новошахтинський завод нафтопродуктів у Ростовській області, - Генштаб

On 5 June, the defence forces successfully attacked the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The General Staff noted that the attack was carried out with "Ukrainian-made weapons".

According to intelligence data, the invaders lost 1.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products as a result of the fire. In terms of money, this amounts to about $540 million.

"Ukraine's defence forces continue to systematically destroy the Russian oil refining industry. Strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly complicate the performance of tasks by enemy troops in the course of armed aggression against our country," the General Staff said in a statement.

As a reminder, in May, Reuters reported that the Tuapse oil refinery was shut down after a Ukrainian drone attack.

See more: Russian Federation reports drone attack on oil depot in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 