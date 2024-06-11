ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 520,850 people (+1100 per day), 350 aircraft. 7902 tanks, 13690 artillery systems, 15176 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 520,850 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 520850 (+1100) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 7902 (+23) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles   ‒ 15176 (+32) units,
  • artillery systems  – 13690 (+46) units,
  • MLRS   – 1099 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems  ‒ 842 (+5) units,
  • aircraft   – 359 (+1) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 11023 (+13),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2278 (+0),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks  – 18676 (+58) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2288 (+21)

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding motorcycle. VIDEO

