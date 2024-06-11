Man wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv yesterday dies in hospital (updated)

On the morning of 11 June 2024, a victim of yesterday's shelling of Kharkiv died in hospital.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, a victim of yesterday's shelling died in hospital, the same one whom our rescuers had been pulling out of the rubble for two hours," he said.

"Unfortunately, a 77-year-old man, who was unblocked from the rubble by rescuers, died in hospital last night. The man suffered numerous closed fractures," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

GABs strike on Kharkiv on 10 June 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 10 June, the Russian occupation army shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out. Later it became known that 8 civilians were injured in the shelling. 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged.