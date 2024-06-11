EU postpones discussions on launching talks on Ukraine’s accession - Joswiak

The EU ambassadors have postponed the discussion of approving the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to him, the discussion by EU ambassadors on the approval of the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova was postponed to next week.

‘The goal is to officially start accession talks with these countries at the end of June, but time is running out,’ Joswiak said.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU should start negotiations on Ukraine's accession by the end of June.