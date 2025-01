Russian occupation forces launched missiles towards Dnipro.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, enemy tactical aircraft are currently active in the southeast.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Skala" battalion, supported by American "Bradley" infantry fighting vehicle, are storming occupiers’ positions. VIDEO of battle

The Air Force also announced the launch of missiles towards Dnipro.

According to local media, explosions were heard in the city.