Ministry of Defence has launched website ’Be Yourself’ to search for vacancies in army

The Ministry of Defence has launched a website with vacancies in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The search allows you to select a military unit and speciality.

This is reported by the press service of the department, Censor.NET reports.

"Now you have the opportunity to choose your own position in the army. Forget about fears and doubts - it's time to choose your path. Choose your profession in the Defence Forces of Ukraine at army.gov.ua and become part of a strong and modern army of Ukraine," the statement said.

The site also contains the terms of recruitment to the army

According to the clarification, if you choose a position in a military unit included in the list of priority recruitment units and you are provided with a letter of recommendation from such a unit, you will be enrolled in this unit regardless of whether you choose to serve under a contract or wish to serve under conscription during mobilisation for a special period.

If you have chosen a position in a military unit that is not on the list of priority recruitment units and you have been provided with a letter of recommendation from such a unit, you will be assigned to this unit if two conditions are met: you have chosen to serve on a contract basis and your appointment to the chosen unit has been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov also posted an advertising slogan about the possibility of choosing a job in the army on his page.

As reported, in May, a separate section with vacancies appeared on the job search website Work.ua, indicating that the company was booking employees.