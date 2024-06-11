Ministry of Education has instructed educational institutions to save electricity

The Ministry of Education and Science has instructed educational institutions to comply with the Cabinet of Ministers' order to save electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a letter.

‘In order to stabilise the operation of the unified energy system of Ukraine, state-owned enterprises, institutions, educational institutions and organisations that belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine must implement the measures provided for by the order (No. 510 of 7 June - Ed.),’ the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

The order No.510 recommends saving electricity in the premises by 31 December 2024 by stopping the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting of buildings and the surrounding area.

