Norway to allocate 240 million euros for Ukrainian air defence

Norway will provide Ukraine with €240 million for air defence measures.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

"Norway will provide €240 million for air defence measures for Ukraine. Today, Germany confirmed that together with Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, it will finance the re-procurement of the Patriot system so that 100 Patriot missiles can be quickly delivered to Ukraine. Norway will provide €125 million for this cooperation," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Germany, together with its allies, decided to transfer 100 interceptor missiles to Ukraine for the Patriot air defence system. As noted by the head of the German Ministry of Defence Boris Pistorius, 32 of these interceptors have already been delivered to Ukraine.

