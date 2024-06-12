US to hand over second Patriot system to Ukraine - AP

The United States of America will transfer another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the АР.

As noted, this information was confirmed by two US officials on Tuesday.

The officials said that President Joe Biden had approved the move. This will be the second Patriot system that the US has provided to Ukraine, although the Pentagon regularly transfers a certain number of missiles for this system.

The two US officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced publicly.

Earlier, the media also reported that Germany was considering providing Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system. Later, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this.