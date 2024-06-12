Draft law on "economic booking" has been registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that provides for the possibility of economic booking.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, "servant of the people" Dmytro Natalukha.

The relevant draft law No. 11331, co-authored by Natalukha, has been registered in the Rada.

According to the parliamentarian, it introduces the concept of "economic reservation", which will help the economy retain hard-to-replace specialists.

Read more: There will definitely be economical reservation in Ukraine. We will seek balance so that "we do not divide into rich and poor" - "Servant of the people" Zavitnevich

How it will work

every business entity that pays the increased military fee of UAH 20,000 per month per employee has the opportunity to book it;

the increased fee is paid not by the employee, but by the business itself. It determines who is most critical to it and confirms this with the appropriate taxes;

the reservation applies to each business entity, which eliminates the problem, for example, with the impossibility of booking for representative offices of international companies or individual entrepreneurs. The latter can make a reservation if they can prove that they have actually been operating for the past year;

the percentage limit of reservations and the procedure will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 "On the specifics of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service."

According to Natalukha, two alternative bills will soon be submitted to the Rada, which will include a model with a reservation for salaries above UAH 35,000, as well as a mixed model - UAH 35,000 salary for an employee, UAH 20,000 military fee for a sole proprietor.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If we want to save state, we must defend it. VIDEO