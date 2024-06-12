Stoltenberg: NATO should maintain annual support for Ukraine at 40 billion euros

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on June 13, NATO member states will discuss how to ensure predictable support for Ukraine in the long term.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

"Every year, Allies provide 40 billion euros in military support to Ukraine. We must maintain this level of support, at a minimum, and for as long as it takes to accelerate the conclusion in Moscow that Russia cannot wait us out," Stoltenberg said.

During the two-day meeting in Brussels, the ministers are expected to approve a plan under which NATO will take the lead in coordinating military assistance to Ukraine.

"This is a key element of our package of assistance to Ukraine at the Washington summit, along with a long-term financial commitment," the NATO Secretary General said.

