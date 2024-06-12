Hungary will not participate in NATO’s decisions regarding Ukraine, but it will not block them either - Stoltenberg

Hungary will not participate in NATO's decisions regarding aid to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"At the summit, I expect the Allies to approve NATO's leadership role in coordinating and providing security and training assistance to Ukraine. I also expect the Allies to approve long-term funding to provide military support. This will provide the predictability and accountability that Ukraine needs. Prime Minister Orbán clearly said that Hungary will not participate in these NATO efforts, and I have accepted this position," he said.

"I am glad that today I and the Prime Minister approved the modality for Hungary not to participate in NATO support for Ukraine. None of the Hungarian personnel will participate in this activity, and no Hungarian finances will be used to support it. At the same time, the Prime Minister "The Prime Minister assured me that Hungary will not be against these efforts and will allow other allies to move forward," Stoltenberg added.

